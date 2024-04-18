New leadership at Port Stephens Probus Club



THE Probus Club of Port Stephens announced a new management committee for 2024 at the club’s annual changeover event and AGM.

A growing club boasting 150 loyal members, the previous committee worked hard to coax some new blood into the club’s leadership roles and other positions that keep everything running smoothly.



“The Probus Club of Port Stephens has indeed achieved this objective at the 2024 AGM,” Ann Gibson told News Of The Area.

“Outgoing President John Rebrik took great pleasure in handing over the reins to Rob Buchanan and John Reid was welcomed as Vice President,” she said.

Members and guests celebrated at the Changeover Luncheon afterwards where President Rob presented Jo Burgess with her ten-year service pin.

He then led the introduction of the committee, the all-important Activity Leaders, and various other positions that are necessary to collectively carry this busy club forward.

“Penny Wilson stays as Secretary, and Cheryl Rebrik as Treasurer.

“Marilynn Buchanan has signed up for her sixth year as Membership Director and Annette Howitt, Mutual Interest Groups (MIG) Director.

“The other Committee positions were filled by John Rebrik, Christine Graham and Phil Dodd,” Ann said.

By Marian SAMPSON