New “One-Stop Medical Shop” opens its doors in Medowie



THE Peppertree GP Medical Centre has opened its doors in Medowie, and if their launch day celebrations are any indication they will find no shortage of patients in the coming weeks.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer was on hand to cut the ribbon at Peppertree GP’s Grand Opening on Thursday 1 June.



Following the ceremony Mr Palmer reflected on the sizable turnout of health professionals, neighbouring businesses and prospective clients.

“It shows how much this clinic will be appreciated by the people in Medowie.

“When you’re seeing places in regional NSW where clinics are closing their books or withdrawing services, something like this opening is just fantastic.

“The population here is well over 10000 and growing, so for Dr Mohammed and Dr Rohan to make an investment in this area… we know they’re going to be successful.”

At the event was Port Stephens Councillor Leah Anderson, who was also representing the Member for Port Stephens, Kate Washington.

“I think this is such a welcome opportunity to the Medowie area,” said Cr Anderson.

“These guys have already signed up 380 people as new clients.

“I think it’s a well needed service that will benefit not just Medowie but the wider community as well.”

The clinic has opened following a lengthy process of development in partnership with its neighbouring Chemist Outlet Pharmacy.

Pharmacist Michael Redpath and partners had committed to opening in partnership with another general practitioner, but that relationship was unable to move forward due to the impact of COVID-19 on clinics in the Port Stephens area.

Fortunately Dr Mohammed Mohammed and business partner Dr Rohan Dissanyake saw a valuable opportunity to build a vital service in a growing area.

“We really wanted to do a service to the community and build up a small business,” said Dr Rohan.

“We were so lucky that we got the best possible staff to work with us and we have also received so much support

from everyone involved.

“It has been more a collective effort that has brought us to an end like this.”

Dr Mohammed is enthusiastic about the opportunities to serve the residents of Medowie.

“Peppertree GP is your ‘one-stop shop’,” he said.

“We have a team of four doctors, four nurses, audiology, physiotherapy, podiatry and psychology.

“We’re also going to engage dieticians and diabetic educators very soon.

“We’re very keen on adding something to the community, and I think the hard work has really paid off.”

By Lindsay HALL