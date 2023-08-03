New private transport service to meet a need for non-drivers in Dorrigo

DORRIGO-born and bred ‘Missy’ Cathryn McGuire is helping people get places in her car, by becoming an an authorised point-to-point transport driver.

“I was tossing up the idea of becoming an uber or community transport driver,” Missy told News of the Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This was after I heard the outcome of a recent Bellingen Shire survey of seniors in Dorrigo – that transport was their biggest concern.”

Then she had a conversation with an elderly woman who was thinking about selling her home and moving back to the Gold Coast, because transport was far and few between.

“The lady went from having a bus at her front door back home to having nothing here,” Missy said.

That was the clincher, so Missy went to Transport NSW to find out how to get the enterprise up and running.

‘Missy My Driver’ began operations three months ago and Missy has since been flat out.

“It’s appreciated by so many people in Dorrigo,” she said.

“It’s been incredible, with really good feedback and I’ve taken a lady to Forster, people to a 70th birthday party and even picked up parcels.”

Transport has changed throughout the years in the Dorrigo region, proving a concern for people who need to get to health appointments, parties, pick up parcels and just stay dry in the rain.

“There is a huge need for people in Dorrigo, young and old, to get to destinations,” she said.

Missy continues to drive the bus to take seniors on trips for the Dorrigo Support Centre based at Hickory House.

By Mary KEILY