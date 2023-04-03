New team leads Medowie Probus Club

THE recent AGM of the Combined Medowie Probus Club has seen a new Committee elected for the year 2023 to 2024.

After the AGM, members adjourned to the Lakeside Tavern for a Changeover Lunch and the start of the new year.



Kevin Tomlinson told News Of The Area, “The new Committee are looking at things to maintain the mantra of Probus for the next year in ‘Fellowship, Friendship and Fun’.”

The aim of Probus Clubs is to provide a meeting place for retirees and semi-retirees to enjoy social opportunities with like minded people.

The Medowie Probus Club organises regular outings and members enjoy spending time in each other’s company.

The Combined Probus Club of Medowie provides for both genders and meets on the third Wednesday of the month at the Medowie Community Centre on Ferodale Road.

The meeting is at 10.00 am and runs for around an hour and a half, with stimulating guest speakers followed by a delightful morning tea.

All are welcome.

Further information can be obtained at medowieprobus@gmail.com.

By Marian SAMPSON