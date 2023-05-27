Newly appointed Coffs City Probus president chats on 2AIRFM

THE new President of the Coffs City Probus Club, Jane Newell, has been speaking out about what the club offers, in a recent interview on Coffs Harbour community radio station, 2AIRFM.

Hosting the interview, Ken Capps who is the recent past-President of Coffs City Probus, felt it would be a good opportunity to tell people about the club, chatting with Jane on his morning show.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Jane gave an informative talk about what Probus is all about; fun, friendship and fellowship usually followed by food, coming from the perspective of a newcomer to the region.

“Jane, who has recently joined Probus, was particularly impressed by the friendliness of our club,” David Hough, spokesperson for Coffs City Probus, told News Of The Area.

“I moved to Coffs Harbour in August 2021 and didn’t know anyone except a lovely young family who were my neighbours when we lived on the Central Coast,” Jane told NOTA.

“I remembered my dad telling me about his Probus club in the UK where he used to organise the guest speakers.

“I contacted the Coffs City branch secretary, Natalie Sheaves, who was very friendly and invited me to the next meeting.

“She had arranged for me to sit with some ladies so from the word go I felt welcome.

“After a few meetings Ken asked me if I would consider being vice president of the club.

“I accepted and the rest, as they say, is history,” she said.

Since joining the club Jane has made a large group of friends who are of a similar age and similar interests.

“As a single person it is often hard to find a group where you are accepted as you are,” Jane shared.

“This Probus group does exactly that.

“We have a lot of laughs and outings are organised, often involving food.

“These are purely optional and there is no pressure on those who don’t attend.

“As I live alone it is reassuring to know that if anyone is absent from a meeting someone will always check that they are OK,” she said.

Coffs City Probus Club members make up a diverse group including people of different nationalities.

“I’m English, the treasurer is Swiss and our publicity officer is Canadian to name but a few.

“Joining the club has made my move to a new city much easier,” said Jane.

By Andrea FERRARI