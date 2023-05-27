Successful road safety workshop for seniors results in another



BECAUSE of the success of the ‘On the road, 65Plus workshop’ held earlier this month, Transport for NSW are offering another workshop on June 7.

Julie Crocker, from Drivewise Training School, will again conduct a free road safety workshop to help people aged 65 or over make safer choices when driving, walking, using a mobility scooter or catching public transport.



The workshop offers a number of topics and tips to help people make safer choices and also stay independent and profiles the changes to health that can come with age, and how conditions such as vision impairment and dementia can affect the abilities for road users.

Also included is information for those who want to transition from full-time driving to modified licences or other transport options.

The workshop concludes with a discussion on the ten most misunderstood road rules and participants will be offered a subsided refresher drive.

Almost 50 people attended the initial workshop, and major issues were navigating the licensing system when turning 85, and the road rules about indicating at roundabouts.

One of the participants, Bernie Higoe, aged 86, said, “It was good to find out that I basically do the right thing on the roads.”

Mr Higoe said because he still rides a motorcycle, it was useful for people to have clarified what are some of the road rules pertaining to them.

He said the $10 refresher driving test was exceptional value.

Mr Higoe said that anyone who has the opportunity to attend the workshop should take it.

Already, 25 people have shown interest in the upcoming workshop.

It will be held, with free morning tea provided, from 10am until noon, at the Cavanbah Centre in Harbour Drive.

For details and registration contact Julie Crocker at 0421704787 or drivewise2@bigpond.com.