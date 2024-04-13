Nominate a young person for Youth Awards



YOUNG people and their communities will celebrate Youth Week across Australia from 11 – 21 April.

Youth Week is an opportunity for young people to get involved in the planning, development and management of a whole range of activities.



It’s also an opportunity for young people to have their voices heard on matters that concern them and for us all to celebrate and highlight young people’s efforts, achievements and potential.

Program Manager Families, Young People and Communities at Blue Sky Community Services Sue Currie told News Of The Area, “The Coffs Harbour Youth Services Network (YNet) have joined forces with some amazing young people who make up the Youth Week Youth Committee to deliver a jam-packed week of free activities for young people for the 2024 National Youth Week.

“The committee of young people has collaborated to assist in the planning with local services to hold the exciting events over the week, which include Ramp Up, River Youth Fest, Concert for Climate, OneMob Radio Breakfast, Coffs Coast Youth Awards and much more.”

Blue Sky Community Services’ Youth and Family Service (YFS) is the lead organisation behind Youth Week in Coffs Harbour and has been coordinating the different events throughout the week.

Although Blue Sky is coordinating the array of Youth Week activities, it is not without the support of other local support services including Wesley Mission, Interrelate, Key Community Group, O2 Living and many more.

“Blue Sky Community Services’ Youth and Family Service (YFS) has also had the pleasure of funding and organising the Youth Week Awards 2024,” said Sue.

This year there are eight different categories with the winners for each category receiving $100 and the runners-up $50.

Nominations close at midnight on Tuesday 16 April 2024.

To nominate a young person for a Youth Award and to get more information on Youth Week 2024, visit the Blue Sky Community Services’ website at http://bluesky.org.au/youthweek/

Join your community in the celebrations to help acknowledge all the great work that young people are doing in the area, as well as the youth professionals who help them achieve their dreams.