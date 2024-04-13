Eungai Reserve storage shed replaced after 2022 fire



ON the evening of Thursday 8 September 2022 emergency services swiftly reacted to a reported fire threat at Eungai Reserve, but were unable to save a much-used storage shed from the flames.

In daylight the storage shed was revealed as a charred and twisted ruin of corrugated iron, with doubts as to the structural integrity of the remaining concrete slab.



No items in the shed were recoverable.

“Due to Council’s insurance excess, nothing could be replaced under their insurance, though Council was successful in obtaining a ‘Stronger Country Communities Grant’ to cover the cost of replacing the shed,” Lisa Hall from the Eungai Reserve Committee told NOTA.

The committee also sought extra funding through the Royal Agricultural Society Foundation and were successfully awarded a grant of around $20,000 to replace all items in the shed plus install a new water tank and stand.

In the last few weeks, the new shed, complete with a roller door and awning, was installed by North Coast Sheds.

“We’re very grateful to all the support and donations we received from the community with cash put towards hiring a container over the last 18 months to store replacement items,” Lisa said.

“Come to the next Funkya@Unkya Markets on Sunday 28 April from 8am to 1pm and check out the new shed.”

The market provides an opportunity for creative local artists, craftspeople, growers and musicians to show, sell and entertain with their special unique talents, helping create an avenue to enhance the local economy and showcase some of the region’s finest and funkiest talent.

By Jen HETHERINGTON