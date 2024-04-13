Singing workshop finds willing voices at Scotts Head



THE bleak afternoon of Saturday 6 April gave way to the power of mutual voices in the shelter of the Recreation Hall at Scotts Head, where organiser David Booth introduced Haley Egan as a visiting choir leader from Bellingen.

David, with his enthusiastic voice, put out a call for interested participants in September 2023 for individuals to come along and exercise their ‘vocal instruments’ through free weekly gatherings (Monday evenings) at Scotts Head, and from that tentative start the 2pm Singing Workshop last Saturday enticed 20 plus people to participate in the casual, yet structured event.



Haley welcomed and led the wide circle of singers through a gentle stretching, bending and breathing warm up session, then on to a reverberating humming sequence that built on to more pronounced vocalising.

The open-air shelter was engulfed in a balance of harmonies akin to an impromptu chorus of angels, which drew the attention of the passing park public.

“A good sized group enjoyed Hayley Egan’s workshop on Saturday afternoon,” David said.

“Her ability to engage everyone and bring a smile to our faces was appreciated.

“The spirited tone of the simple melodies with sweet harmony were a joy to sing.”

Participant Jenny Sands said, “Thank you David for coordinating and thanks to Hayley for travelling to Scotts!

“It was a fun afternoon.”

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/scottssingers/ for more information.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

