North Coast Football takes out clean sweep over Charlestown Azzurri

NORTH Coast Football celebrated a clean sweep on Sunday, defeating Charlestown Azzurri in the Premier Youth League under 18s, 15s, 14s and 13s age groups at the Coffs Coast Synthetics.

The under 18s, currently in second place on the table, solidified their position with a convincing 4-0 win.

Goals from Loki Marchant, Rory Green, and a brace from Ben Dove contributed to the team’s success.

Loki Marchant, the centre midfielder for North Coast, enjoyed plenty of possession and scored a goal from a corner.

Reflecting on the match, Marchant said, “The match was good fun, our first half was very impressive.

“Unfortunately we went away from the plan a bit in the second half as we slowed down and couldn’t score but kept a clean sheet which is important.

“We are trying to play a very up tempo, possession based style.

“We like to dominate games by keeping possession and being strong on the ball. It’s working really well for us so far.”

This victory consolidated their second place position on the table, just behind Newcastle Olympic on goal difference.

However, Newcastle Olympic has a game in hand.

Marchant commented on the team’s positive start to the season.

“The season has started off positively with us staying up the top of the ladder and we want to continue to get better each week,” he said.

The under 15s secured a 3-1 victory with two goals scored in the final ten minutes.

Logan Sambrook’s header from a corner and a goal from Habib Edo sealed the win.

The under 13s emerged triumphant with a 2-0 scoreline, while the under 14s wrapped up the series of victories with an exhilarating 4-3 win.

Looking ahead, North Coast is set to face New Lambton at the Coffs Coast Synthetics on Sunday, June 11, in the tenth round of the competition.

By David WIGLEY