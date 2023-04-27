Not to be missed: BananaFest at Coffs Harbour’s Big Banana is on

BANANAFEST is here.

A big family event of live music, big name bands, entertainment for all and great fun events for the kids, BananaFest at The Big Banana on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May has come together as a ‘not-to-be-missed’ launch spectacular that’s projected to be an iconic annual event.



“For ten years now, we have been working towards making this event possible, and in a week’s time, it will become reality,” said Michael Lockman, CEO, The Big Banana.

“Such an amazing line-up of artists, entertainers, food vendors and more.

“Tickets to each show are strictly limited, so grab yours now, before your show is sold out.

“I hope to see you there,” he said.

The Big Banana Fun Park and event managers, Another Tasty Event, are naturally going bananas with all the bands booked, the array of kids’ entertainment, the festival vendors and side shows.

“Ticket holders to BananaFest will enjoy a family friendly festival, featuring great local food with a ‘banana’ twist, various local breweries, plus an exciting line-up of amazing artists including Alex Lloyd, Avalanche City, Josh Pyke, Kate Miller-Heidke, Katie Noonan, Skunkhour, The Beautiful Girls, The Soul Movers, Tim Freedman and many more,” said Carol Mower from Another Tasty Event.

“For our young ticket holders and young at heart, you have not been forgotten.

“You will enjoy a special live interactive experience by your favourite ABC Kids shows, Bluey, Kangaroo Beach

plus a Wiggles Friends Dance Party, roving street performers, Old MacDonalds Farm petting zoo, face painting and much more.”

And to top it off, every ticket holder will receive unlimited access to The Big Banana Fun Park’s Water Park, 4D Ride Simulator, Indoor Giant Slides, Toboggan, Mini Golf, Laser Tag, Demolition Derby and the World of Banana’s Theatre and Tour.

For tickets or general information about BananaFest head to www.bananafest.com.au.

Through BananaFest the Coffs Coast economy is expected to enjoy a stimulus boost with an influx of visitors set to spend up in local shops, cafes and businesses.

BananFest has been made possible through a $150,000 grant through the NSW Government’s Regional Events Acceleration Fund (REAF).

At the launch announcement last year Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the funding would help ensure BananaFest becomes a signature event to be proud of.

At that launch Carol Mower spoke of the iconic tourism status of The Big Banana.

“So we will be pulling from that to bring something for the entire family.

“There will be a major focus on entertainment for children, young and old…something that is lacking here on the coast.

“Combine that with a carnival theme, roaming performers, live music, a dessert alley and all things bananas, plus what the venue already offers with their amazing water park, ice skating, laser tag…we are confident BananaFest will tick all the right boxes.”

By Andrea FERRARI