Novatones Harmony Chorus bring unique style to Bowraville

UNIQUE and top line performances continue to be presented at the Bowraville Theatre, with the unique sounds of the Novatones Harmony Chorus set to fill the iconic venue on Saturday 11 November.

The Novatones Harmony Chorus is a group of 30 to 40 men who enjoy singing together in four part harmony.



They come from all walks of life – doctors, tradesmen, lawyers, teachers, business owners and musicians.

The Novatones compete most years in National Barbershop competitions and in 2022 were second in the senior division in the Barbershop Harmony Australia competition held in Hobart.

They enjoy singing a range of songs, from Beatles and ABBA to sea shanties and everything in between.

The emphasis is on having fun while singing well.

As part of their yearly program, the Novatones busk in hotels and major shopping centres in and around Newcastle, raising funds to support an annual donation to Ronald McDonald House.

Civic receptions, commemoration events, service clubs and charitable functions, and end of year celebrations, are all part of their yearly commitments.

In 2023 the Novatones have focused on performances, and have since done a series of concerts in outlying townships, to promote men’s wellbeing and companionship through the experience of singing together in group harmony.

The Novatones performance will be at 6:30 pm on Saturday 11 November 2023.

Doors open at the Bowraville Theatre at 6:00 pm.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.bowravilletheatre.com.au or at the door if available.

By Mick BIRTLES