EOIs sought for Consumer Advisory Committee

THE NVC Group are establishing a Consumer Advisory Committee and inviting aged care home residents, and residents’ chosen representatives, to be involved.

NVC Group Executive Care Manager Moriah Resurreccion said she had high hopes for the new group and believed it would support improvement for her community-owned and operated organisation.

“NVC Group has a culture of openness with its residents and community care clients and we work hard to build positive working relationships,” she said.

“We are building on our current Open Disclosure Policy by establishing a Consumer Advisory Committee made up of residents from our three aged care homes: Cedar Place in Kempsey, Autumn Lodge in Macksville, and Riverside Gardens in Nambucca Heads.

“This will enable residents who express interest in joining the group to have an additional avenue to share their voice, suggestions or concerns through.”

If you are a resident at one of NVC Group’s aged care homes and have questions about the Consumer Advisory Committee, please contact Ms Resurreccion on moriah.resurreccion@nvcl.org.au or (02) 6598 5000, by Thursday 30 November 2023. A resident’s chosen representative can also consider expressing their interest to join the group.

Starting a Consumer Advisory Committee is one of the many reforms for the aged care sector the Department of Health and Aged Care and the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission have introduced for approved aged care providers.