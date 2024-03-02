NSW Labor open Woolgoolga Branch to “resolve local issues”



NSW LABOR has announced a new Branch in Woolgoolga, with the first official meeting held at Woolgoolga Diggers on Thursday 22 February.

President elect Stephen Ottaway said the Branch’s focus would be on “helping the community to resolve local issues”.



“Our members have already identified a number of long-standing problems in the area that the previous LNP State Government allowed to continue unresolved,” Mr Ottaway said.

“We want to help the local community get these things fixed.”

The new Northern Beaches group is expected to work closely with the well-established Coffs Harbour Branch.

“The formation of a new branch representing the Northern Beaches area is evidence of a real interest in Labor’s progressive agenda and its focus on the issues that affect the growing population on the Coffs Coast,” Branch Secretary Wendy Backhous told News Of The Area.

President of Coffs Harbour Labor, Tony Judge welcomed the new Branch on the Coffs Coast.

“It’s great that Labor is growing so fast on the Coffs Coast that we can start a new Branch.

“The Woolgoolga Branch will have a role in shaping the broad State and Federal policies that guide Labor Governments, but it will also be able to hone in on the issues that are specific to the Northern Beaches.

“It will have that strong local focus that people on the Coffs Coast really value.

“I am really looking forward to working hand in hand with the branch on a better future for our region,” he said.