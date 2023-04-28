NV College delivers quality local training opportunities

NV COLLEGE is teaming up with local businesses in the Nambucca Valley to provide valuable learning opportunities for their students.

The Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club and the Nambucca Heads Bowling and Recreation Club will be involved in their next fee free* Customer Service course to give students an insight into the skills and experience required to work in a busy environment.



The four-day course will teach students how to determine customers’ needs, communicate with people from a range of backgrounds, build quality rapport and other skills needed to succeed.

“Students will come onsite for part of the course and learn about various aspects of customer service,” Island Golf Club General Manager Johnathon Zirkler said.

“Partnering with NV College was a natural fit.

“We wanted a reliable, local training organisation that is invested in our community.”

NV College already takes students to Café Zen in Macksville for parts of their hospitality courses with great success.

Students get time in the café to practice their customer service skills, dishing up food and honing their barista skills in a timely fashion.

“We are looking forward to working more with local businesses, to give students a glimpse of real work environments and achieve their goals in the best possible way,” said Enrico Fabian, the RTO Manager at NV College Macksville.

“If you’d like to learn in a hands-on way please contact us for more information,” added Enrico.

The next fee free* Customer Service course commences mid-May, with enrolments closing 28 April.

NV College can be contacted on 6568 2100 or training@nvcollege.edu.au

*Eligibility criteria may apply.

Training is subsidised by the NSW Government.

Fee free training places will be available under a Smart and Skilled initiative known as NSW Fee Free.