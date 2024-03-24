Officeworks Coffs Harbour support families to buy school essentials



OFFICEWORKS Coffs Harbour’s recent 2024 Back to School Appeal raised $6,600, exceeding their store’s fundraising goal by more than $1,300.

The community-raised funds will go to The Smith Family’s Learning for Life sponsorship program, helping 2,000 children and families impacted by poverty afford the cost of their child’s essential school supplies like uniforms, books and excursions.



It also provides personal support and extra educational programs to help students stay motivated and connected to their learning.

“We’re so proud to have raised more than $6,600 for The Smith Family thanks to the support and generosity of the Coffs Harbour community,” Business Manager Kynam Sims told News Of The Area.

“I would like to thank each and every customer and team member who contributed to this year’s appeal and the vital work it does in enabling Aussie children to have fair access to education.”

Kynam said the local Coffs team feels honoured to be given the opportunity to contribute in this way.

“This year, more families than ever before need a helping hand, and it’s such a good feeling to know that our support of The Smith Family is making a real impact in students’ lives, and helping to close the literacy and numeracy gap for families impacted by poverty.

“It was clear our customers felt that way too, as we exceeded our store fundraising goal by more than $1,300.

“It’s heartwarming to see that our passion for supporting education is mirrored in our community.”

Over the course of its more than a decade long partnership with The Smith Family, Officeworks’ customers and team members have contributed more than $9 million through the retailer’s annual Back to School Appeal, enabling the provision of more than 14,000 one-year Learning for Life scholarships for students across Australia.

“When young people start school without the essentials they need to keep up with their peers, they risk falling behind and disengaging from their learning,” The Smith Family CEO Doug Taylor said.

“With this long term, wrap-around support, even more students will be able to stay engaged at school and make the very most of their education.”

The Back to School Appeal is part of Officeworks’ People and Planet Positive commitment to support 30,000 students by 2025.

Having already supported more than 40,000 students since 2020, and more than 16,000 Australian students in FY23 alone, Officeworks revised this goal to support 60,000 students by 2025.

By Andrea FERRARI