Sing Australia Coffs Harbour members get into St Patrick’s Day spirit



GREEN was the theme for an early celebration of St Patrick’s Day for Sing Australia Coffs Harbour members on Monday, March 11.

The singers, dressed in the colour of the Emerald Isle, sang songs selected with a focus on all things green and Irish.



Think ‘McNamara’s Band’, ‘Green Door’, ‘Danny Boy’, and ‘It’s a Great Day for the Irish’, among others.

“One of our members, Joel Watson, who uses a motorised wheelchair, was helped into the swing of things by his carer and Sing Australia member Jenny, the group’s gig coordinator,” Ros told News Of The Area.

“It was great to see the delight on his face.”

Next up for the local singers was a gig at The Shoreline Luxury Retirement Living.

While not officially part of the NSW Seniors’ Week schedule, the group enjoyed the opportunity to entertain some of the area’s retired residents.

“We sang a mixed bag of songs, including ‘Walk Right In’, ‘I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing’, ‘The Carnival Is Over’ and a harmonica interlude by member Dave Mylrea playing ‘Edelweiss’.

“It’s always a delight to sing with and for others and we love it when our audience joins in, and we are asked to come back,” said Ros.

Sing Australia is an Australia-wide organisation founded in 1985 by Colin Slater OAM, with groups situated in most states and territories.

“More and more people are discovering that singing with a group is uplifting and fun.

“It doesn’t matter what your singing talents are,” said Ros.

Sing Australia Coffs Harbour meets at the Girl Guide Hall in Harbour Drive every Monday night (except public holidays) from 7pm until 9pm.

By Andrea FERRARI

