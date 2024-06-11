On-site improvements planned for Tomaree Lodge



THE NSW Government is improving access and amenity at the Tomaree Lodge site at Port Stephens to “enhance the local community and visitor experience”.

A Community Engagement Committee will also be established in the coming weeks, with a call for members of the public to join via an Expression of Interest (EOI) to provide further community input.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The NSW Government has stated a commitment to “ensure the site is retained for community use and public enjoyment” following an initial high-level public consultation and more recent community engagement activities.

The improvements have been identified by the Department of Communities and Justice, following a recent site visit with stakeholders, including the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council, the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group, the University of Newcastle, Port Stephens Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

New signage will be installed to improve wayfinding for people accessing the numerous walking trails, while amenity will be improved with the installation of two beach showers.

A vibrant new mural will be commissioned for the entrance of the site to welcome visitors.

Information will be provided on site too, including the history of this unique location.

Going forward, areas will be identified that could be used for key community events, and the potential to open up access to parking on site will be investigated.

Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Inclusion Kate Washington said, “This site is an incredible piece of Port Stephens, and I know how deeply the local community cares about its future.

“These immediate improvements will mean that local families and visitors can enjoy better access to amenities when they visit the Tomaree Headland.

“We are committed to working with local stakeholders regarding the future use of this significant site, and we are ensuring that the community is involved throughout the process by having members of the public join the new Community Engagement Committee.

“There are so many exciting opportunities ahead for the Tomaree Lodge site, and I’m looking forward to working with our community to ensure we realise the full potential of this special site.

“By working together, we will ensure everyone continues to appreciate and enjoy this spectacular destination.”