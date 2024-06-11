Myall River Camp gains eco-accreditation



ECO-ACCREDITATION has been awarded to the Myall River Camp, just north of Hawks Nest, recognising the many years of effort invested in making the camp a unique eco-destination in our region.

Eco Tourism Australia has recognised Myall River Camp with the certification at the ‘Nature Tourism’ level, specifically certified for its experiences of ‘Glamping Tents, Tiny Houses, Riverfront & Non-riverfront Campsites, and Nature’.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Camp – with its offerings ranging from unpowered camp sites, to tiny houses nestled in the bushland, and glamping tents with all the luxuries – has been recognised for its genuine and unique relationship with nature.

“People like to camp along the riverfront, in the natural bushland, and enjoy the total immersion, like hearing dolphins spouting in the river at night,” Myall River Camp owner Selina Nichols told NOTA.

“Ours is the first full campground to receive this accreditation in the MCC/Barrington Coast region – the Camp is unique because we are off-grid – there is no wi-fi, and all power is solar-sourced.”

The solar-powered camping/glamping means that visitors may require education about using high-voltage devices, like hairdryers and air-conditioners, but it is all just part of the experience of truly engaging with the beautiful nature of the area.

“It’s taken two years of work, lots of documentation to prove how seriously we take the off-grid and light eco-footprint concepts of eco-tourism, proving we are committed to the environmentally friendly journey.

“One example: we used local driftwood to make pendant lights in the glamping tents, and a local carpenter made us outdoor furniture for our tiny homes, and we even recycled the boxes they delivered the glamping tents in, as our new ‘solar hub’.”

“Our next step is to explore what we can do in the off-grid space, the goal is to have an even lighter eco-footprint.”

Myall River Camp has also just been named a finalist in three categories in the 2024 North Coast Tourism Symposium awards, including one specific nomination for caretaker Maree Milne.

“This is a big achievement, given the calibre of the finalists spanning the whole North Coast, and we are proud to be representing our local area,” Selina added.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

