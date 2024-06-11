Greens make Port Stephens Council election push



THE Greens are making a push for representation on Port Stephens Council, announcing three candidates to contest September’s local government elections.

“Port Stephens Council can be a leader in sustainable living and environmental protection,” said Kim Scott, newly selected lead candidate for The Greens for East Ward in the Council elections on 14 September.



Mr Scott, a resident of Nelson Bay, is a passionate environmentalist and campaigner for social justice.

He hopes to bring his experience as a small business owner and operator to Council, alongside extensive volunteer work, including with Soul Cafe and Meals on Wheels.

“While most of the big changes we need require State or Federal action, our Council can play a bigger part in promoting energy efficiency, genuinely affordable housing and alternative transport solutions,” said Mr Scott.

“Port Stephens faces a major challenge in responding to the housing crisis without wrecking the natural environment and character of local communities,” he said.

“In Tomaree the added pressures of the seasonal tourist influx and limited land suitable for development increase these challenges.

“Greens on Port Stephens Council would continue the recent trend towards greater Council transparency and accountability, and find new ways of ensuring that busy residents can have their say and influence Council decisions and policies.”

Mr Scott will be joined on The Greens Group for East ward by Jordan Jensen, an ecotourism business operator, and by Mark Adamski, a local GP.

