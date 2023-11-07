‘On the couch’ with Jasminda

DEAR Jasminda,

AFTER a recent health scare, my husband has become obsessed with food and fitness.

Now every meal is a discussion about proteins and calories and frankly the conversation has become as bland as the meal variations.

Julie W.

Dear Julie,

It makes sense that your husband has become far more attuned to the family’s eating habits.

He is no doubt following his doctor’s orders.

There is, however, a serious impediment to witty and fruitful dinner conversation when the hot topics are gut health, functional health analysis and tomorrow’s smoothie bowl.

Most of us are obsessed about something, but it can be limiting, so you need a strategy to retain your sanity.

Perhaps suggest no more than ten minutes of dinner conversation related to healthy eating.

If he is running out of things to talk about, maybe have slips of paper with pre-written conversational topics that will encourage hearty debate and new insights, and may even lead to divorce.

Off the top of my head you could try: The benefits and disadvantages of solar wind farms. Should dogs be allowed on the beach during summer?

Why did you vote the way you did in the recent referendum?

Why do Adam and Eve have belly buttons?

Socialism or capitalism? And so on.

After a couple of nights of vigorous social discourse that leads to plate throwing, you’ll be more than happy to go back to the pros and cons of chia seeds and intermittent fasting.

Carpe diem,

Jasminda.