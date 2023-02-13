Opera Australia star Julie Lea Goodwin returns to Tea Gardens

JULIE Lea Goodwin, straight from her splendid success in La Boheme, returns in concert to Tea Gardens on Saturday February 18 from 5pm.

Julie’s performance as Musetta in La Boheme has once again captivated the Opera House audiences, and she was delighted when asked to return to the Myall Coast to open the 2023 concert season.



The exceptional soprano star is joined once more by outstanding tenor Gaetano Bonfante and award-winning pianist/composer Michael Harvey in an exciting and uplifting encore of last November’s concert, which was described by some as “breathtakingly next level” and “absolutely brilliant”.

Of Julie Lea’s performance in La Boheme, Gina Fairley in ArtsHub wrote, “A stalwart for La Bohème, in the role of Musetta, is Julie Lea Goodwin, a sassy siren with a voice to boot.

“With her blonde bob hairstyle and feisty passion, she brings a maturity to this role that carries the production, with an incredible vocal range, brightness and pathos…”

Julie has also starred as Maria in West Side Story and Christine alongside Anthony Warlow in The Phantom of the Opera.

“Don’t miss this must-see event in Tea Gardens,” said event organiser Michael Harvey.

“It’s a rare opportunity to hear artists of this quality.”

Show times at St Stephen’s Parish Centre, Witt St are Saturday 5pm and Sunday 3pm.

There are only limited seats remaining for Saturday’s show, and only a few tickets left for Sunday’s 3pm concert – so don’t miss out!

Tickets are $35 at BT’s for Fashion, Shop 11 Myall Quays Shopping Centre, Tea Gardens.