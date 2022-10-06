OPINION: Economic benefits of Jetty Foreshore revitalisation

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE draft plan as presented for the Jetty Foreshores in actual fact results in an increase of open space, compared to what is there now.

The community has provided its opinion as to what the community wants to happen in the space under review.

It is now not a matter of if this should happen or not, it is a matter of the NSW Government producing a final plan, reflective of what the community has proven to indicate they want.

The economic benefit to our overall community from the revitalisation of the Jetty Foreshores will be significant, coming at a time when our LGA is facing the deferral of a significant reduction in our Capital Expenses Budget.

The younger age bracket who responded to the survey were significantly more in favour of a more comprehensive revitalisation, than those who were in the plus 55 age bracket.

This is a meaningful reflection of those more focused on the future of our area, as compared to the predominantly older age bracket who, it is proven, struggle to accept change from what it is that they have previously been used to.

Regards,

Rodger PRYCE,

Brooklana.