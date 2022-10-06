OPINION: This Civic Centre is going to send us all broke

DEAR News Of The Area,

COUNCIL has had an obvious agenda to get this highly expensive place built, and let’s be realistic here, the real reason is so they could put their backsides on new seats in a new office.

They have cunningly let everyone know that it will be housing a new Library and Art Gallery, when in fact these facilities are a mere dot when you look at the size of the whole building, which the whole community was against from day one.

They made sure it went ahead and it’s easy to see that this new building has been built almost exclusively for them.

But guess who’s paying for it all?

Yes!

Us!

And we will for years to come.

The answer to this dilemma is to sell off the internal space, or use it for accommodation, lease it, or whatever it takes to pay for itself, as none of us wanted it or want to pay for it, which is exactly what we are doing.

Yes, we are paying for Council’s new premises!

The current Library and Art Gallery are fine where they are, and can be expanded in its present location, plus there is parking available.

I for one refuse to pay any future rises in Council rates to pay for this monstrosity.

Myself and many others are pensioners so where do Council think all our money is coming from?

Regular pension rises?

Wake up Council and do something now, just as the C.Ex has done.

Most of their forthcoming apartments have already been sold off the plan, and they’ve only just started demolition.

This plan of action could be taken now, to alleviate any further rate rises.

Even if the current Council building is sold it wont make anywhere near enough to pay for this mistake.

I rest my case!

Regards,

D. WILSON,

Coffs Harbour.