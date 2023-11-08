OPINION: More information needed about wind farm

DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE been reading with interest your numerous articles on the proposed wind farm area adjacent to the Port Stephens coastline.

After reading many articles containing numerous statements from various people who oppose the project, it was with a sigh of relief that I read the article, written by Marian Sampson, containing the opinion of Iain Watt, President of EcoNetwork Port Stephens, who urges community to wait before taking a stance on this project, saying “we all need more information, including independent environmental assessments before taking a position”.

This is certainly the position taken by Port Stephens Council who voted unanimously for a strongly worded Urgent Notice of Motion put forward by Councillors Arnott and Anderson on 10 of October 2023.

This motion stated, among other things “that until such time as environmental statements and other scientific evidence is made available to the community in a full, open and transparent manner it (Council) is opposed to the construction of any wind farm off the coast of Port Stephens”.

While waiting for this information and data perhaps the community can turn its attention to the current and equally pressing issue of housing and support the Council’s Housing Forum to be held on Friday 10 November.

Details on Council’s website.

Yours sincerely,

Roz ARMSTRONG,

Soldiers Point.