OPINION: No credibility on housing crisis calls

DEAR News Of The Area,

IT is somewhat unfortunate that Pat Conaghan and David Littleproud have realised, only after nine years of government, that there is a housing crisis and a need to listen.

The current housing crisis has not arisen in the last few months.

Rather it has been exacerbated by a government seemingly devoid of substantive ideas to remedy the situation whilst in power and suddenly identify the issue as one the current government needs to address.

Their calls lack credibility.

Regards,

Bob CAMERON,

Coffs Harbour.