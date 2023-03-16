OPINION: Number every square

DEAR News of The Area,

THE final margin in the 2019 state election doesn’t tell the entire Coffs Harbour story.

Over 10,000 voters exhausted their ballot by only numbering one.

Half of Labor’s voters effectively put the Nationals over the line by not completing their ballot, same as Greens voters.

60 percent of the electorate didn’t vote for the nationals but because they didn’t number every box those votes went uncounted.

Number every square for your vote to be truly effective.

It’s your vote, make it count.

Regards,

Peter LEWIS,

Park Beach.