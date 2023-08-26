OPINION: Police Station urgently needed

DEAR News Of The Area,

WOULDN’T it be great if our dreams came true?

Here in this area (Boambee/Toormina) in the last few years we have had both a new Fire Station and a new Ambulance Station built side by side on Sawtell Road, wonderful.

But, wouldn’t it be just great to also have a well needed Police Station built next to the others and have the three services all next to each other?

This area is in most need of a Police Station as the Sawtell Police Station has long been closed and Urunga is hardly manned and Coffs is so far away when help is needed.

This area is growing rapidly and the crime rate is out of control.

We definitely need a local Police Station again in this area.

NOW!

Regards,

Hilary JOHNSEN,

Boambee East.