OPINION: Roundabout responsibility



DEAR News Of The Area,

CAN someone please take responsibility ASAP for the lack of vision on the enormous roundabout which feeds traffic in all directions, just south of Coffs?

I’m talking about the intersection of Stadium Drive, the Pacific Hwy and Englands Road.

The weeds have been left to grow in every different variety, direction and size.

They are growing in thick clumps, being dispersed by all the recent winds and some are really tall… even taller than me.

Driver vision in all directions is extremely poor.

I have had the hair-raising experience of navigating this intersection numerous times of late and it is NOT safe.

So many drivers are having near-misses, that I can’t believe I’ve not witnessed a three or four vehicle smash.

Regards,

J.KELLY-WILLIAMS,

Toormina.