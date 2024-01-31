OPINION: Save manufacturing jobs in the region



DEAR News Of The Area,

A VERY successful business in Macksville, NSW (Express Coach Builders) is struggling to keep operating, although it has a very loyal, dedicated workforce and manufactures top quality coaches for the Australian Defence Force as well as buses for schools and the public transport and tourism sector!

It would be an absolute travesty if we lose this regional manufacturing industry as well as losing these highly trained employees, when all it takes is for the government to intervene!

It is time the Premier steps in and does the right thing by these hardworking employees and stops another successful manufacturing business from closing down!

Regards,

Ziggy KOENIGSEDER,

Bellingen.