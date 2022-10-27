OPINION: Teaching our kids to gamble

DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE always known that Australia has the highest number of people per head of population who gamble and are addicted to gambling.

This causes huge problems in family life because they can’t afford to pay their rent and put food on the table for their families.

Each night when I turn on my television l am bombarded with betting and gambling advertisements at the very time our children are watching the TV.

I think life is hard enough now, without teaching our kids to gamble or bet which eventually leads to family breakdown and domestic violence.

We got rid of cigarette and alcohol advertising.

Why do we have to teach our kids that betting is fun and normal in Australian life?

I think it should be banned.

What do you think?

Concerned,

R HAMILTON.