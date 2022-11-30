OPINION: Think of the Mackays Road Rainforest as a house

DEAR News Of The Area,

THANKS to the NOTA for highlighting the need to save this unique piece of our environment.

I note that Transport for NSW says it may try to remove only part of it and divert the creek. Hmm, sounds ok right?

Nope.

This piece is like a house, with thick walls on all sides.

If you remove a wall of your house what happens to the interior?

Yes it is exposed to the elements…and if you turn off the water.

Come on TfNSW, show us how clever you can be and find a solution to save it all.

Please.

Regards,

Cheryl COOPER,

Coffs Harbour.