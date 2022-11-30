Surf Boat Carnival to hit Scotts Head

THE Macksville-Scotts Head SLSC will be hosting a major two-day surf boat carnival on 3 and 4 December 2022 on the section of beach in front of Club Scotts.

“Come along and see the action with 250 rowers taking on the swells at Scotts Head in two days of round robin competition,” said Michael Coulter, Vice President and Boat Captain, Macksville-Scotts Head SLSC.

Entry is free.

The first race will start at 8am on Saturday with Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban firing the gun.

Competing clubs will cover the NSW Central Coast, Mid North Coast, Far North Coast, and SE Queensland in separate age divisions.

Special thanks to the events sponsors, Streets and Club Scotts.

For enquiries, please contact Michael Coulter on 0409 153788