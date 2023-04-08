OPINION: Waste management in Woolgoolga

DEAR News Of The Area,

FURTHER to Roger Tindale’s letter regarding the state of waste management overseen by the Coffs Council.

Out here in Woolgoolga we had for many years a Waste Transfer Station manned voluntarily on weekends by local Lions Club members, raising money to go back into the community. Apparently now from the direction of the council, they don’t take building materials.

These have to go to Englands Rd.

Which means that if I have a door as rubbish, it is not accepted in Woolgoolga as it is a building material.

There are still recycled materials being taken as well as household rubbish and green waste. But, surprisingly from the council that likes its eco-tourism credentials, the green waste goes into the landfill container to be dumped at Coffs.

I would have thought that in this day and age it would have been mulched and re-used.

I get the sneaking suspicion that council is slowly making the Transfer Station more restricted in what it takes, thus forcing us to drive to Coffs and pay more at their Waste Management Centre. This also encourages more people to dump indiscriminately in the bush.

Regards,

David MICHAEL,

Safety Beach.