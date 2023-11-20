OPINION: We all lost Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 20, 2023 DEAR News Of The Area, I WOULD like to acknowledge the Gumbaynggirr peoples who have been part of this beautiful land for many thousands of years. I would like to thank the Gumbaynggirr people for sharing their land and its natural treasures with us. I would like to acknowledge the hurt that has gone on for over 235 years and the recent events that have caused more pain. It has been a tough nine months and a lot has happened and I don’t think it is a matter of whether you are Aboriginal, non-Aboriginal, voted yes, no or abstained. We all lost. Not from the well-intended referendum or its question which was done with a spirit of good will towards Aboriginal peoples. But, what we learnt about our country. Uncle Micklo gave some advice by saying “We need to come together and move forward”. I am not sure how to do that, yet, and I hope it is alright to share some sentiments with local songwriter Kym Pitman and say I also believe that every drop in the ocean makes a difference, every stroke of a brush on a painting makes a difference, the first cry of a newborn baby makes a difference, and every hand extended in friendship makes a difference. We all can make a difference. I look forward to walking together as one with Aboriginal peoples. Regards, Colin HUTTON, Thora.