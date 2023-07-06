Orienteering events planned for both bush and beach

IF you enjoy getting outdoors and are keen for some fun challenges, then the Bush n Beach Orienteering Club may be for you.

Orienteering is an adventure sport suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

The local Bush n Bush Orienteering Club is putting on four events this year in Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Sawtell.

President and event director Keelan Birch gave an overview of what to expect at an orienteering event.

“Orienteering involves using a special map to find ‘controls’ on streets, reserves and in the bush in the most efficient way possible,” he said.

“We are holding four ‘score’ events where the aim is to visit all, or the most, controls in a one-hour time limit.”

“The distance you travel is up to your navigation and fitness ability, but generally most people cover between 4-6 kilometres,” said Keelan.

“Our next event is coming up soon, on Saturday 15 July at 2pm from Austin Park off Beryl Street, west Coffs Harbour. “We will continue our exploration of the secret trails and spots along Tree Fern Creek, which will be great fun for families, runners and keen orienteers.”

“We then head to sunny Sawtell on Saturday 12 August at 2pm, where we start from Richardson Park and venture out around Sawtell Headland and the bush trails,” said Keelan.

“Our following event on Saturday 14 October at 2pm starts from Woolgoolga High School Sportfields.

“This is a great urban orienteering area mixing in the trails around Woolgoolga Lake, the coastline and the parks and reserves,” he said.

“And our final event of the year is on Saturday 11 November at 2pm from outside Sportz Central, west Coffs Harbour. ‘This course will be the third and final edition of our Tree Fern Creek series exploring sections of the map north of Bray Street,” said Keelan.

Follow Bush n Beach Orienteering Club on Facebook or head to its renewed website for more information – https://www.bboc.asn.au/

Bush n Beach Orienteering Club members also pay their belated best wishes to club member Sam Woolford. Sam is currently in Romania representing Australia in the Junior World Orienteering Championships