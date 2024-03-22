Outstanding projects on Nambucca Valley’s arterial roads highlighted by council speaker



ROAD Action Group spokesperson Julie Gooch addressed Nambucca Valley Council at its meeting last Thursday at the Utungun Community Centre to provide an update on the group’s progress and to bring attention to several Council projects which currently remain incomplete.

The Road Action Group (RAG) was formed in 2022 and represents the outer area communities within the Nambucca Valley.



According to Ms Gooch, RAG’s focus is improving transparency and communication between Council and the community on road maintenance.

“Roads are essential to these communities, whether sealed or unsealed,” she said.

“The group is pleased to see that eventually some areas have been serviced, however some have a lot further to go.”

In particular, Ms Gooch expressed the group’s concerns about the condition of major arterial roads in the Valley, such as Taylors Arm Road.

“It is a major daily route for the dairy, beef, fruits, vegetables and other agricultural industries,” she said.

It is also used daily by four school buses and other traffic.

According to Ms Gooch, the road has multiple major landslip projects still outstanding at Congarinni and Red Hill, while numerous other major roads across the valley are also awaiting project completion.

She highlighted a lack of communication from Council and the group’s frustrations with progress on these works.

“The maintenance of Nambucca Valley Council roads and duty of care remains a serious concern for RAG,” Ms Gooch said, while thanking the General Manager for making regular meetings with the group to discuss outstanding issues.

In closing, Ms Gooch encouraged Nambucca Valley ratepayers and road-users to join RAG and to use the Antenno app to report road condition problems directly to Council.

According to the Nambucca Valley Council’s website, Antenno is a free mobile app which the council subscribes to so that road users can be in direct contact and receive notifications in real time on issues such as road conditions, road hazards and roaming animals.

By Ned COWIE