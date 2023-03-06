Over $20,000 raised at Anna Bay Tavern’s Pig Races

IT isn’t everyday that you can enjoy the thrill of the races locally.

But recently the Anna Bay Tavern’s Pig Races and charity fundraiser gave the community just that opportunity.



There were no jockeys in silks, however there was still plenty of fun on offer, with the pig races hailed as a huge success.

The event raised funds for a charity called Country Hope, with a local team entering annually in the Riverina Redneck Rally.

“Our pig race day at Anna Bay Tavern was a major success and we raised in excess of $20,000 from race day sponsors and money raised on the day after expenses.

“It was a great day all round,” he said.

“Last year as a rally we raised $568,000 and the local Port Stephens team ‘the Coasties’ have raised over $80,000 in the four years we have been involved – now they can add to the tally,” Darren James from Anna Bay Tavern told News Of The Area.

It was a great family day with auctions, raffles, sweepstakes, 100 club, lucky dips and Hephner the Alpaca also making an appearance on the day to help out.

The funds will be split between BeyondBlue and Country Hope.

The Coasties are looking forward to this year’s Riverina Redneck Rally and they thank the community for turning out and making the day such a huge success.

By Marian SAMPSON