Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship Recipient – Alexander Hankin Port POPUP Port Stephens by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 7, 2023March 7, 2023 Mayor Ryan Palmer with Mayoral Scholarship recipient Alexander Hankin and Dr Peter Cock, CEO of Newcastle Airport. Photo: Marian Sampson. ANOTHER recipient of the 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarships is Alexander Hankins, a proud graduate from St Francis Xavier’s College where he received awards for academic success, service and leadership. He aspires to career in legal reform at a legislative level – specifically a position in a parliamentary reform commission; investigating and offering legal solutions to contemporary issues surrounding security for all Australians. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au Alexander Hankin told News Of The Area, “I have already moved down to Sydney for university but I am enjoying catching up with friends while I am here.” When Alex isn’t studying he loves to read and the extreme sport of crossfit. Alexander is studying a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Security Studies at Macquarie University. His scholarship is sponsored by Newcastle Airport. By Marian SAMPSON