Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship Recipient – Alexander Hankin

ANOTHER recipient of the 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarships is Alexander Hankins, a proud graduate from St Francis Xavier’s College where he received awards for academic success, service and leadership.

He aspires to career in legal reform at a legislative level – specifically a position in a parliamentary reform commission; investigating and offering legal solutions to contemporary issues surrounding security for all Australians.



Alexander Hankin told News Of The Area, “I have already moved down to Sydney for university but I am enjoying catching up with friends while I am here.”

When Alex isn’t studying he loves to read and the extreme sport of crossfit.

Alexander is studying a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Security Studies at Macquarie University.

His scholarship is sponsored by Newcastle Airport.

By Marian SAMPSON