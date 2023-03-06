Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship Recipient – Selman Hassan

SELMAN Hassan graduated from Irrawang High School as Dux and School Captain, and has been rewarded for his diligent attitude with a 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarship.

He is applying his scholarship funding towards his degree in a Bachelor of Aerospace Systems Engineering (Honours) at the University of Newcastle.



Obviously Selman has been a high achiever in the classroom, but he has balanced this with strong interest and participation in cricket and football, which he has played at representative level.

Selman’s passion for applied mathematics and science and a curiosity about flight and systems guided him towards his chosen degree.

“I just think aerospace is a really cool industry to get into and it covers most of my interests.”

He is looking forward to the new experiences which university life will bring.

BAE Systems has funded Selman’s $2,000 scholarship.

The business is located in the Williamtown Airport precinct and is the nation’s largest defence company with more than 5,000 employees across Australia working on programs across land, sea, cyber and air domains.

In Port Stephens the company supports the global F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program, sustaining the aircraft and helping to train future pilots in the Royal Australian Airforce.

Director Andrew Chapman, who is responsible for overseeing these operations and expanding operations at Williamtown, presented Selman with his scholarship award.

He also spent the awards evening discussing programs and opportunities with the scholarship recipients.

Andrew Chapman of BAE Systems told News Of The Area, “We are on a massive growth vector in the aerospace industry both in defence and in the civil space – supporting opportunities like this actually creates that workforce of tomorrow.”

BAE currently employs 800 staff at the moment and will be looking at expanding this by around 400 in the next four years with most of these positions based at Williamtown.

By Marian SAMPSON