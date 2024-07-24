Paddlers to do battle in Regatta Challenge at Telegraph Point



AN action-packed Regatta Challenge will be hosted by the Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club (CHDBC) on 7-8 September at Stoney Aqua and Activity Park, Telegraph Point.

Up to fifteen dragon boat clubs from the Hawkesbury to Grafton will compete in 200 metre (m) sprint races of 20 and ten person crews in open, mixed and womens categories.

A cancer survivors race will also be held, as well as a novelty race around the two small islands at each end of the lake, about 1.4 kilometres (km) in length.

Dragon boating is the fastest growing team sport in Australia, started originally to assist women recovering from breast cancer surgery.

The local club started in 2008 and now welcomes paddlers of all genders aged between twelve and 90.

CHDBC president Anni Yaringa said two full-days of racing will be on offer.

“We will be running a race every ten minutes over the two days and paddlers will be on the water many more times than their usual experience at a local regatta,” Anni said.

Food and beverage vans will be available over both days and Stoney Park offers on-site accommodation from self-contained cabins to free camping.

Many water activities will be available for non-paddling friends and families, supervised by life savers.

Pets are also welcome on site.

CHDBC’s Regatta Challenge is supported by major grants from the NSW Government and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.

For more information contact Alvena Ferguson on 0401 608 240 or alvenamary@outlook.com.

