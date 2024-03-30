Park Beach Bowls Club helps patients get back on their feet



THE Rehabilitation/Stroke Unit at Coffs Harbour Health Campus has two new pieces of equipment to help patients get back on their feet, thanks to a $6,000 grant from Park Beach Bowling Club (PBBC).

The grant facilitated the purchase of a plinth and a Sara Stedy device.



These additions serve specific functions in the rehabilitation process for patients.

The plinth is used for strengthening exercises, enabling patients to engage in targeted physical therapy routines designed to aid in their recovery.

The Sara Stedy provides essential assistance for patients as they transition from a sitting to a standing position, promoting mobility and independence.

Nurse Unit Manager Jennie Helisma said the plinth and Sara Stedy will play a crucial role in facilitating the recovery journey of patients, empowering them to regain strength and mobility.

“This donation represents so much more than the provision of medical equipment,” she told News Of The Area.

“The Park Beach Bowling Club’s ongoing support of the Rehabilitation/Stroke Unit directly enhances the quality of care we can provide to patients.

“It also is testament to the power of community collaboration and the profound difference we can make when we work together in service of others,” she said.

Park Beach Bowling Club CEO Thane Duncan told NOTA, “We are very proud of our association with the stroke rehab unit and have a strong relationship with them.

“We have had Club members that have relied on the remarkable base hospital team and their equipment and see it as very important to play our small part, by providing equipment that assist in the rehabilitation of all patients but also providing safe working equipment for the staff to do their roles.”

By Andrea FERRARI