Accessibility and safety upgrades for Nambucca Valley train stations



MACKSVILLE and Nambucca Heads train stations are in line to receive planning investigations into accessibility and safety upgrades as part of their share of $800.7 million dollars budgeted for regional train stations.

“Accessibility upgrades are being rolled out at train stations right across the state to make public transport safer, more inclusive, and easier to use for all passengers,” Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said.



“This stage of design development will see our teams carrying out survey and geotechnical work to better understand each of the sites and inform development of concept designs.”

Transport NSW’s website gives a list of stations which will be receiving funding for work under the scheme which, over four years, will be spent on upgrades to improve amenities and access at eighteen regional stations.

The list also includes Urunga and Kempsey stations.

Improvements to be included in the program include tactile surfaces to improve access for the visually impaired, ramps, lighting upgrades, CCTV and ‘way-finding’ signage, the Minister said.

At this stage, the planned works for the Nambucca Valley’s two stations are in line for ‘preliminary investigations’ which, according to Transport for NSW, means the undertaking of “survey and geotechnical work to understand the site”.

Transport for NSW says it will soon be engaging with the community and key stakeholders to seek initial feedback on an indicative design.

On Saturday last week, NOTA travelled to Macksville Station to meet the 12pm train service to Sydney and find out what customers of the rail service thought.

Only two passengers caught this train and three others disembarked at Macksville.

“Accessibility is pretty good here,” said one man who was waiting to meet his partner.

“We already have a ramp and the signage is pretty clear,” said another Macksville local who was catching a train to Sydney.

“We could do with a toilet and maybe a place to buy a coffee here,” she added.

The station does have a toilet, but it is locked out of the hours of staff attendance.

This means that passengers, disabled or otherwise, will need to hike over one kilometre to the nearest public toilet should nature call.

The Nambucca Valley train stations only offer up to seven services most days and several of these are after 10pm.

By Ned COWIE

