Target in sight as Priest eyes Tuscany trek for breast cancer fundraiser



UNDER mildly threatening skies at 7 am on Saturday 23 March, a dozen or so walkers, all attired in variations of pink lycra, joined local Anglican Priest Leslie Fotakis (Ladlow) in her ‘Pink Walkathon’ quest to raise funds for the McGrath National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The well-planned hike from Gordon Park in Nambucca Heads concluded just prior to 10am at the Macksville Anglican Church (approximately fifteen kilometres) in excellent time for a rosy morning tea reception, where approximately 40 parishioners and supporters had gathered at the church to enjoy the pink-themed spread of appetising goodies provided by Leslie’s daughter Tamara Silvester and her willing band of helpers.



A flushed but thrilled Leslie was pleased to inform NOTA, “Thank you to everyone who played a part in today’s Pink Walkathon.

“Each small or large thing you did contributed to making my walk so special.

“Today’s donations totalled $437.60.

“This means I have raised a total of $3187.60, leaving only $312.40 to raise.”

Last year Leslie raised over $1300 for the McGrath Foundation by constructing a pink quilt which has been on show (as a fundraising raffle prize) with the local cancer network at Macksville Hospital.

Through the breast cancer network she discovered the 100 km Tuscany Trekking Challenge, which raises funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

So, Leslie has seized the opportunity, though to qualify, each participant needs to raise $3500 towards the NBCF.

A highlight of the morning event was the drawing of the quilt raffle, officiated with the assistance of Carolyn Cross, a local McGrath Breast Cancer Nurse.

To all attendees’ delighted surprise, the winning ticket, drawn traditionally from a hat, was the last ticket purchased by local resident Pamela Langford.

Leslie’s personal battle with breast cancer, one she overcame with the enduring support from the National Breast Cancer Foundation, resulted in the complete elimination of her cancer, without the need for chemotherapy or radiation.

Ongoing support for the Foundation is fundamental in delivering positive outcomes for so many, like Leslie, on their breast cancer journey with support through the local McGrath Breast Health Nurses, who are registered nurses with specialist training, providing information, care and counselling and invaluable monthly meetings.

Sponsorship and donations can be made directly to the NBCF at www.nbcf.org.au.

Contact Leslie Fotakis for more information on 0428 441 472.

By Jen HETHERINGTON