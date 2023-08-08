The prestigious Aleta & Co Master Pair was recently held at Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club. Players from around the State and Queensland competed with the winners being Wendy Wilson & Gail Crompton (Hamilton Qld); .2nd Joan Woodford and Carol Dodds (Park Beach); 3rd Janice O’Reilly (Cardiff) & Valda Slater (Park Beach); 4th Maureen Smith & Kerryanne Moroney (Pottsville); 5th Janine Brown (Park Beach) *& Debbie Quick (Sth Tamworth); 6th Judy Monck & Lynne Tarrant.

Social bowls 2.8.23 – AM Taylor, V Maher, M England 20 d M Gudgeon, B Bodel, J Farrell 13; P Quinlan, K Blake 19 d J Rodwell, B Johns 15; J Long, C Treharne, J Hollis 17 d S Davies, E Blanton, A Worboys 9; J Camm, P Watts 23 d L McLeod, G McInerney 13; L McLean, P Grant, E Kidd 20 d H Illingsworth, D Futcher, D Allen 13; C McVicar, D Walsh, R Crestani 18 d M Williams, J Jones, S tandaert 13; A Sykes, L Bradbury, M Long d S Betts, J Kennedy, H Hardwick 23.

By Trish WELSH