Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club



THE final of the Ladies Club Fours was played last week with 2 strong teams competing. Congratulations to winners Shirley Willis and her team of Brenda Fane, Lyndy McLeod (now a major!) and Ann Worboys. Well done to Runners Up Judy Monks and her team of Rhonda Riley, Lynne Clancy and Carol Dodds.

Final score 22/15

Social bowls Wednesday 24th July

F Gaunt, L Bradby, M Monck def J Rodwell, C Sherrin, B Johns 21/11

P Poulton, Y Hinsley, C Sheridan def J Boyd, L McLeod, L Loadsman 19/11

L Clancy, H Hardwick, J Jones def J Clarke, C Jones, R Crestani 21/16

K Elliott, C Keogh, K Dunn, R DeMeio drew with

T Rhodes, M England, D Hargraves, G McInerny 18/18

J Long, J Kennedy, M Long, V Slater def H Illingworth, S Betts, J Camm, J Pearce-Kennedy 21/16

B Bodel, Y Schmidt, C Garrett def A McConachie, K Blow, J Hollis 18/13

L McLean, P Watts, J Brown def D Rowe, D Crockett , J Slater 24/14

J Farrell, J Stirton, J Monks def K Wilson, A Worboys, M Watts 26/13

Mixed Pairs Friday 26th July

C and R Taylor def J Rodwell, M Starr 18/14

G and A McInerny def D Walsh, S Bailey 21/17

J and B Jones def R DeMeio, R Holloway 17/12

J and G Lane def C Williamson, R Lane 24/13

P Elliott, N McVicar def T Aarts, N Low 24/12

T and M Monck def Y and G Hinsley 20/17

K and T Blow def G Duffey, D Lindner 26/13

A Stone, J Phillips def K Dunn, L Loadsman 24/14

M Berube, R Wisely def R Coffey, C Cutt 30/9

G S-Latimer, J Brown def M Buckley, B Johns 16/15

P Poulton, E Kidd def K Elliott, R Clarke 17/13

By Mandy TRENGOVE