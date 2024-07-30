Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 31, 2024 Winners of ladies club fours. THE final of the Ladies Club Fours was played last week with 2 strong teams competing. Congratulations to winners Shirley Willis and her team of Brenda Fane, Lyndy McLeod (now a major!) and Ann Worboys. Well done to Runners Up Judy Monks and her team of Rhonda Riley, Lynne Clancy and Carol Dodds. Final score 22/15 Social bowls Wednesday 24th July F Gaunt, L Bradby, M Monck def J Rodwell, C Sherrin, B Johns 21/11 P Poulton, Y Hinsley, C Sheridan def J Boyd, L McLeod, L Loadsman 19/11 L Clancy, H Hardwick, J Jones def J Clarke, C Jones, R Crestani 21/16 K Elliott, C Keogh, K Dunn, R DeMeio drew with T Rhodes, M England, D Hargraves, G McInerny 18/18 J Long, J Kennedy, M Long, V Slater def H Illingworth, S Betts, J Camm, J Pearce-Kennedy 21/16 B Bodel, Y Schmidt, C Garrett def A McConachie, K Blow, J Hollis 18/13 L McLean, P Watts, J Brown def D Rowe, D Crockett , J Slater 24/14 J Farrell, J Stirton, J Monks def K Wilson, A Worboys, M Watts 26/13 Mixed Pairs Friday 26th July C and R Taylor def J Rodwell, M Starr 18/14 G and A McInerny def D Walsh, S Bailey 21/17 J and B Jones def R DeMeio, R Holloway 17/12 J and G Lane def C Williamson, R Lane 24/13 P Elliott, N McVicar def T Aarts, N Low 24/12 T and M Monck def Y and G Hinsley 20/17 K and T Blow def G Duffey, D Lindner 26/13 A Stone, J Phillips def K Dunn, L Loadsman 24/14 M Berube, R Wisely def R Coffey, C Cutt 30/9 G S-Latimer, J Brown def M Buckley, B Johns 16/15 P Poulton, E Kidd def K Elliott, R Clarke 17/13 By Mandy TRENGOVE