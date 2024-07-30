Woolgoolga High School wins state surfing title



WOOLGOOLGA High’s surfing team can boast a state title after the recent school championships in Coffs Harbour.

Hamish Harrigan and Benji Lowen combined to win the Junior Boys competition at the 2024 NSW High School State Titles held at Macauleys Beach.

The duo won the tag team event, which earned them a place in the NSW team for the Australian Junior Surfing Titles in Wollongong later this year.

Woolgoolga High School’s Head Teacher PDHPE Rheanna Blanshard, said it was an amazing achievement for the school to be crowned among the state champions.

“It’s an awesome accomplishment, as we don’t have a surfing program like the other schools,” she said.

“So for those boys to win is an amazing effort.

“Now they have won this, it is going to build momentum.

The school’s Junior Girls team, comprising twins Frankie and Lyla Freudenstein, finished third in their tag team competition.

“Participation in surfing is definitely increasing again.

“The drive comes from the parents, and [their] support has been phenomenal. Without them it wouldn’t have been possible.”

By Aiden BURGESS

