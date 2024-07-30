Aussie comics hit the Jetty Memorial Theatre this August



CITY of Coffs Harbour’s Jetty Memorial Theatre presents a hilarious lineup of familiar Aussie comics this August. Come see Dave O’Neil, Luke Heggie and Andrew Hamilton live on stage, and sharpen your wit at a comedy masterclass run by Brad Oakes.

Kicking things off on Saturday 10 August at 7pm, sardonic ex-tradie Luke Heggie takes the stage with mind-bending deconstructions on the cost of healthcare, modern masculinity, the short-term rental crisis, and many other everyday absurdities.

On Wednesday, 14 August, at 7:30pm Andrew Hamilton reflects on serving time in a prison in a story that is not only hilarious but honest and heartfelt.

Andrew was a ‘best newcomer’ nominee at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

And it keeps coming!

On Friday 16 August at 8pm Dave O’Neil, a star of the ABC’s Fisk and Spicks & Specks, brings his cheeky humour to Coffs Harbour with his ‘Overweight Lightweight’ show.

Finally, on Saturday, 17 August, from 10am to 2pm, Brad Oakes offers an insight into ‘funny’ with a comedy masterclass.

Known as the comics’ comic for his natural story-telling style, Brad will cover speaking versus writing, sounding natural, writing, performing, and comic timing.

It is a must for budding comedians.

Stay warm by booking your tickets today at www.jettytheatre.com.

The Box office is open Tuesday to Friday, 12 noon to 4 pm.

Phone (02) 6648 4930.