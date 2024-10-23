Perfect conditions set the scene for North Haven Boardriders

OFFSHORE wind and clean 3-4 foot waves set the perfect scene for the monthly meet of North Haven Boardriders on Sunday, 20 October.

A total of 38 surfers took to the waves at North Haven Beach throughout a thrilling day of competition.

The event featured three open surfing divisions, as well as a bodyboard competition and juniors contest.

Boardriders president Stewart O’Brien said the conditions were spot on, providing just the right amount of challenge to push competitors to their limits.

“The waves are a bit tricky but offer some good barrels for the surfers to navigate and enjoy,” he said.

In the Bodyboard category, Hardy Fletcher emerged victorious with a score of 8.15, while the return to the water of Col Saunders garnered much excitement among competitors.

Young talent Ollie Miner showcased his skills to sneak into third position in the division.

The C Grade Open division offered a fierce battle among the early contenders, with Stewart ‘Prez’ O’Brien ultimately clinching the win from Dan Blanch.

The B Grade Open final was another thrilling showdown, with Jye Chalker emerging as the winner over up-and-comer Rusty Hogan.

However, it was the A Grade competition that stole the show.

Despite the south wind gaining momentum, the surfers were undeterred, making the most of the waves on offer.

Jonathan ‘Wingnut’ Hrabak clinched the top spot, riding some fun double ups to perfection.

Sean Cummins claimed second, with Liam McCarthy in third.

Leon Prowse from Old School Plumbing sponsored the monthly meet.

The North Haven Boardriders will hold their last round of the season on the third Sunday in November, followed by their much-anticipated presentation night on 30 November.

By Kim AMBROSE

