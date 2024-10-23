3 Kirmington Terrace, West Haven is on the market with Professionals Laurieton



3 Kirmington Terrace, West Haven

Price: $799,000

NESTLED at the base of North Brother Mountain, in the popular Waterview Heights Estate of West Haven, this residence offers a peaceful lifestyle just three kilometres from the Laurieton CBD and two kilometres east of the Lakewood Shopping Complex and Medical Centre.

Set in the final, newest stage of the development of the Waterview Heights Estate, this slightly elevated property features an open-plan design, blending formal and casual living spaces that flow seamlessly into a covered outdoor area, perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

The home boasts three bedrooms, including a spacious master with ensuite and a very large second bedroom, all three equipped with built-in wardrobes.

With a generous land area of 793m², the property is fully fenced and benefits from a subdivision feature that provides additional open space between neighbouring lots at the rear.

This ensures privacy while enhancing the overall appeal of the home.

Additionally, a powered, detached workshop and a large garden shed provide ample storage and workspace for hobbyists or those needing extra room for projects.

With its quality construction, prime location, and room for personal touches, this property is a well-appointed residence ideal for a family looking for a comfortable, versatile home close to nature and everyday conveniences.

Contact Professionals Laurieton.

